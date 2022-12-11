Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hydro One Limited (TSE:H – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$34.11.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on H shares. CIBC increased their target price on Hydro One from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Hydro One to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Scotiabank increased their price target on Hydro One from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. CSFB increased their price target on Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Hydro One from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th.

Get Hydro One alerts:

Hydro One Stock Performance

H stock opened at C$37.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.25. The firm has a market cap of C$22.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.67. Hydro One has a 12-month low of C$30.52 and a 12-month high of C$38.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$34.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$34.74.

Hydro One Dividend Announcement

About Hydro One

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.48%.

(Get Rating)

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.