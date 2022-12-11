Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) Given a €70.00 Price Target at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking

Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €70.00 ($73.68) price target on Hypoport (ETR:HYQ – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €215.00 ($226.32) target price on shares of Hypoport in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Warburg Research set a €265.00 ($278.95) target price on shares of Hypoport in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Pareto Securities set a €225.00 ($236.84) price objective on shares of Hypoport in a research note on Monday, October 17th.

Hypoport Stock Performance

HYQ opened at €102.40 ($107.79) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $645.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of €101.76 and a 200 day moving average of €166.57. Hypoport has a fifty-two week low of €72.55 ($76.37) and a fifty-two week high of €530.50 ($558.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.71, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.18.

About Hypoport

Hypoport SE operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Credit Platform, Private Clients, Real Estate Platform, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.

