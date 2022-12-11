IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) Shares Bought by Alta Fox Capital Management LLC

Alta Fox Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 330,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,413 shares during the period. IDT comprises about 17.4% of Alta Fox Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC owned 1.26% of IDT worth $83,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in IDT during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IDT during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in IDT during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in IDT during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in IDT by 113.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. 43.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDT Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IDT opened at $29.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $749.23 million, a PE ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.10. IDT Co. has a 52 week low of $21.68 and a 52 week high of $48.00.

IDT Profile

Separately, StockNews.com raised IDT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

IDT Corporation provides communications and payment services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Fintech, net2phone, and Traditional Communications. The Fintech segment offers international money remittance and related value/payment transfer services under the BOSS Revolution brand name; and national retail solutions, such as point of sale network providing payment processing, digital advertising, transaction data, and ancillary services under the NRS brand name.

