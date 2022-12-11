IGO (OTCMKTS:IPGDF) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of IGO (OTCMKTS:IPGDF – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on IPGDF. Citigroup downgraded shares of IGO from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut IGO from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the stock from 11.00 to 13.25 in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

IGO Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:IPGDF opened at $10.60 on Wednesday. IGO has a 12-month low of $6.36 and a 12-month high of $11.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.92.

IGO Company Profile

IGO Limited operates as an exploration and mining company that engages in discovering, developing, and operating assets focused on metals to enable clean energy in Australia. It owns and operates a 100% interest in the Nova nickel-copper-cobalt operation located to the east northeast of Norseman in the Great Western Woodlands of Western Australia; a 100% interest in the Cosmos nickel operation located to the north of Leinster in Western Australia; and a 100% interest in the Forrestania nickel operation located to the east of Perth in Western Australia.

