Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) PT Lowered to $20.00 at KeyCorp

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by KeyCorp from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Independence Realty Trust’s FY2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Independence Realty Trust presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.28.

Independence Realty Trust Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE IRT opened at $17.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.39. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.95. Independence Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $15.04 and a 12-month high of $28.42.

Independence Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.80%.

In other news, CEO Scott Schaeffer sold 155,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total value of $2,686,509.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,065,832.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Independence Realty Trust

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRT. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Insight Inv LLC bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 348.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

