Insider Buying: Mondee Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOND) CEO Buys $22,302.00 in Stock

Mondee Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOND – Get Rating) CEO Prasad Gundumogula acquired 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.26 per share, with a total value of $22,302.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,372,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,635,594.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Prasad Gundumogula also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 5th, Prasad Gundumogula acquired 2,200 shares of Mondee stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.58 per share, with a total value of $16,676.00.
- On Friday, December 2nd, Prasad Gundumogula bought 2,000 shares of Mondee stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.86 per share, with a total value of $15,720.00.
- On Monday, November 28th, Prasad Gundumogula bought 7,000 shares of Mondee stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.14 per share, with a total value of $56,980.00.
- On Wednesday, November 23rd, Prasad Gundumogula bought 15,000 shares of Mondee stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.62 per share, with a total value of $129,300.00.
- On Thursday, November 17th, Prasad Gundumogula bought 9,000 shares of Mondee stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.08 per share, with a total value of $81,720.00.
- On Friday, September 16th, Prasad Gundumogula bought 11,200 shares of Mondee stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.84 per share, with a total value of $132,608.00.
- On Tuesday, September 13th, Prasad Gundumogula bought 256 shares of Mondee stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.07 per share, with a total value of $3,345.92.
Mondee Trading Down 1.2 %
MOND opened at $8.02 on Friday. Mondee Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.74 and a twelve month high of $16.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.47.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have recently commented on MOND. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Mondee from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Mondee in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mondee
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MOND. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Mondee in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Mondee in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in Mondee in the 3rd quarter valued at about $696,000.
Mondee Company Profile
Mondee Holdings, Inc operates as a travel technology, service, and content company in the leisure and corporate travel markets. It delivers a technology platform of SaaS, mobile, and cloud products and services to a global customer base. The company is connecting a network of 50,000 leisure travel advisors and gig economy workers to 500 airlines and approximately 1 million hotel and vacation rentals, packaged solutions, and ancillary offerings.
