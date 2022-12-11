Insider Selling: SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL) Senior Officer Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL – Get Rating) Senior Officer Pierre Beaudoin sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.19, for a total value of C$919,170.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 230,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,122,823.12.

SilverCrest Metals Stock Down 0.5 %

SIL traded down C$0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching C$8.52. 246,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,209. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.52. SilverCrest Metals Inc has a twelve month low of C$2.85 and a twelve month high of C$8.70. The stock has a market cap of C$1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -83.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SIL. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on SilverCrest Metals from C$12.00 to C$12.25 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Raymond James dropped their target price on SilverCrest Metals from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on SilverCrest Metals from C$13.75 to C$13.25 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Pi Financial decreased their price objective on SilverCrest Metals from C$16.40 to C$15.20 in a report on Monday, September 12th.

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

