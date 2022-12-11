Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Now Covered by Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $37.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on INSM. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Insmed from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Insmed in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Insmed from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Insmed from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Insmed to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $44.36.

Insmed Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of INSM stock opened at $18.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 1.56. Insmed has a 1-year low of $16.41 and a 1-year high of $28.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.28 and a 200 day moving average of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.24, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 4.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Insmed ( NASDAQ:INSM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $67.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.02 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 179.37% and a negative return on equity of 319.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insmed will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Insmed news, COO Roger Adsett sold 11,855 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total value of $222,874.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 134,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,521,587.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider John Drayton Wise sold 7,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $134,781.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,188.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Roger Adsett sold 11,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total value of $222,874.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 134,127 shares in the company, valued at $2,521,587.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insmed

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG purchased a new position in shares of Insmed in the 1st quarter worth $285,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Insmed by 261.3% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 161,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 116,937 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in Insmed by 2.9% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 333,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,579,000 after purchasing an additional 9,501 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in Insmed by 115.5% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 106,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 57,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in Insmed by 6.8% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,797,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,895,000 after purchasing an additional 242,092 shares in the last quarter.

About Insmed

(Get Rating)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

