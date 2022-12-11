International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys New Position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 71,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,462,000. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF accounts for about 0.3% of International Assets Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 14,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Treynor Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Treynor Bancshares Inc. now owns 13,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 14,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 14,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPIP opened at $26.24 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $25.28 and a 52 week high of $31.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.96.

