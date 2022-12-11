International Assets Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 954 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJK. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 29,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 656,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,727,000 after acquiring an additional 20,020 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $69.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.57. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.44 and a fifty-two week high of $85.92.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

