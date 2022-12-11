International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $1.48 Million Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 9,189 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EPD. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 13.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 112,738 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 13,114 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,237,895 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,760,000 after acquiring an additional 115,519 shares during the last quarter. Fairholme Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 52.4% during the first quarter. Fairholme Capital Management LLC now owns 3,224,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $83,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 311,207 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,032,000 after purchasing an additional 14,663 shares during the last quarter. 27.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

NYSE:EPD opened at $23.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.51. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 19.59%. Equities analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.96%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.88 per share, with a total value of $248,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 123,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,083,652.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.