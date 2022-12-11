International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $1.86 Million Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,629 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,068,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 130.6% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 33,462 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,187,000 after purchasing an additional 18,954 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,246,785 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $640,386,000 after purchasing an additional 84,412 shares during the last quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,601,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 804,634 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $413,284,000 after buying an additional 13,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $596.16.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $539.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $503.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.73. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $445.73 and a twelve month high of $558.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $529.55 and its 200 day moving average is $520.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $80.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.01 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 32.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.00, for a total transaction of $329,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,705. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

