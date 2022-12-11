International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 1,103 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

International Assets Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,056 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,103 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Target by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,254,086 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,179,381,000 after buying an additional 589,926 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Target by 566.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,775,981 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $956,973,000 after buying an additional 5,759,168 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Target by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,423,218 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $624,690,000 after buying an additional 953,518 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Target by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,394,714 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $620,665,000 after purchasing an additional 85,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Target by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,500,093 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $530,570,000 after purchasing an additional 269,648 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TGT opened at $152.28 on Friday. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $137.16 and a 12 month high of $254.87. The stock has a market cap of $70.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $159.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. Target’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 59.18%.

Several brokerages have commented on TGT. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Target from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.25.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

