International Assets Investment Management LLC Takes $20.83 Million Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 340,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $20,834,000. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of International Assets Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEF. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $234,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 124,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,331,000 after purchasing an additional 21,043 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,186,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 10,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

IEF opened at $97.85 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $92.48 and a 12 month high of $116.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.47.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st.

(Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

