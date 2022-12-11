International Assets Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 47,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,462,000. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of International Assets Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 60.7% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $41,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

VUG opened at $223.79 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.64 and a 52-week high of $325.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $221.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.50.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.