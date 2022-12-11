Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) is Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ 4th Largest Position

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Rating) by 3,728.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 247,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 241,340 shares during the quarter. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF comprises approximately 5.1% of Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $8,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter worth about $515,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 29,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 38.2% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 8,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 18.6% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 6,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 17.3% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 373,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,890,000 after purchasing an additional 55,029 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

Shares of PFM opened at $37.04 on Friday. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $31.91 and a one year high of $40.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.52.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a $0.166 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.