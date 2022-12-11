Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) Shares Sold by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,982 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PXF. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Price Performance

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF stock opened at $41.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.78. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $34.56 and a 52-week high of $49.71.

