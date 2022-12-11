Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group decreased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,187 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Offit Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth about $245,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,886,000. Finally, Karlinski Andrew C grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Karlinski Andrew C now owns 5,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $282.04 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $404.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $277.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $291.47.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.519 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

