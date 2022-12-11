iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Bought by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,152 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up 2.4% of Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $14,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 13.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,186,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,182,000 after purchasing an additional 369,318 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 65.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,113,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,784 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,560,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,704,000 after purchasing an additional 14,248 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 207.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,293,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,838 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 58.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,228,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,990,000 after purchasing an additional 825,212 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

STIP opened at $97.43 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $96.04 and a 12 month high of $106.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.55.

