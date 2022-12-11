iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) is Continental Investors Services Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Continental Investors Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,134 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 7.0% of Continental Investors Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Continental Investors Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AGG. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,428,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,635,943,000 after acquiring an additional 4,536,340 shares in the last quarter. Members Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 141.7% during the second quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 4,100,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404,052 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 72.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,663,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379,012 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $251,096,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 87.3% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,865,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267,966 shares in the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

AGG opened at $98.79 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $93.20 and a 52-week high of $114.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.54.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

