iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Cordant Inc.

Cordant Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,164 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises 0.3% of Cordant Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Cordant Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EEM. Resolute Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 18,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 10,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 27,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Bridge Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 7,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Kabouter Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Kabouter Management LLC now owns 32,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $39.02 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $33.49 and a 12-month high of $50.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.56.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

