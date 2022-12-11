IX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IXAQ) Shares Acquired by Aristeia Capital LLC

Aristeia Capital LLC increased its stake in IX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IXAQ – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,055,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC owned approximately 3.67% of IX Acquisition worth $10,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Granby Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in IX Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of IX Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $343,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of IX Acquisition by 10.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 97,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 9,535 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in IX Acquisition by 104.0% in the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 152,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 77,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in IX Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $2,228,000. 66.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IX Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IXAQ opened at $10.08 on Friday. IX Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.68 and a 52 week high of $10.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.91.

About IX Acquisition

IX Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

