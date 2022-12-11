Jane Street Group LLC Has $220.58 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 250.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,262,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,617,555 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $220,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,000.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of MBB stock opened at $94.15 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.00 and a fifty-two week high of $107.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.18.

iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.196 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%.

(Get Rating)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.