Jane Street Group LLC Increases Stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 120.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,546,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,027,430 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $132,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOVT. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 32,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 19,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Management Solutions LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Wealth Management Solutions LLC now owns 12,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. GDS Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 216,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,177,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

BATS GOVT opened at $23.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.37.

