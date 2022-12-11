Jane Street Group LLC Purchases 8,055,360 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) by 689.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,224,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,055,360 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF comprises about 0.2% of Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 11.10% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $414,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEUR. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 242.7% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

IEUR stock opened at $48.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.03. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $38.54 and a twelve month high of $59.15.

