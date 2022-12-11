Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Lifted to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $190.00 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $192.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $208.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $202.33.

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $151.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -506.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.76. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $119.76 and a one year high of $169.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $940.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.88 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 30.71% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. Analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 197 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $29,418.01. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,409 shares in the company, valued at $2,898,345.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 197 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $29,418.01. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,409 shares in the company, valued at $2,898,345.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total value of $157,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 371,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,259,246. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,902 shares of company stock worth $7,566,054 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 649,927 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,628,000 after buying an additional 47,501 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1,283.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 135,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,007,000 after buying an additional 125,332 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $262,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $20,723,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 106,444 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,188,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

