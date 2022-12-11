JCIC Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 253,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,276 shares during the period. Shaw Communications makes up 4.0% of JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $7,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Shaw Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Shaw Communications during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Shaw Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in Shaw Communications by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Shaw Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $177,000. Institutional investors own 55.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SJR. Scotiabank raised Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised Shaw Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.25.

SJR opened at $26.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.55. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.64 and a 52-week high of $31.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.12 and its 200-day moving average is $26.69.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 12.27%. Sell-side analysts expect that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The company's Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

