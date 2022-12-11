JCIC Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hess were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Hess by 880.0% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 245 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Hess by 170.6% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HES opened at $129.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.78. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.32 and a fifty-two week high of $149.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $137.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.28.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Hess had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 25.57%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Hess’s payout ratio is 24.96%.

In other news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 37,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total value of $5,545,869.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,346,554.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 37,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total value of $5,545,869.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,346,554.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 53,851 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total transaction of $7,724,925.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,434 shares in the company, valued at $11,251,357.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Hess from $134.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $144.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Hess from $149.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.15.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

