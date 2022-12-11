JCIC Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

JCIC Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 22.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,357 shares during the quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 11.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 50.0% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 3,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 50.0% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter valued at about $924,000. 55.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIP has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. National Bankshares lowered Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities initiated coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.20.

Shares of BIP stock opened at $34.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.39 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.51. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $32.09 and a 12-month high of $46.01.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 2.80%. On average, research analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 553.87%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

