JCIC Asset Management Inc. Has $13.28 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

JCIC Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,069 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 7.1% of JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $8,937,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 24,176 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $52,884,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 401,133 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $877,458,000 after acquiring an additional 27,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 31,523 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $68,956,000 after acquiring an additional 6,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays set a $150.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.43.
GOOG stock opened at $93.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.57. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $152.10.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.
