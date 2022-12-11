JCIC Asset Management Inc. Has $3.94 Million Stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

JCIC Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,330 shares during the period. Teck Resources comprises 2.1% of JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $3,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TECK. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TECK opened at $36.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.10. Teck Resources Limited has a one year low of $24.72 and a one year high of $45.90.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 22.99%. Sell-side analysts expect that Teck Resources Limited will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0939 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.78%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TECK shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on Teck Resources from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Teck Resources from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Teck Resources from C$53.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.38.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

