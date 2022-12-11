JCIC Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

JCIC Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,407 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,818 shares during the period. TC Energy accounts for 2.8% of JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $5,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Parkwood LLC grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 1.9% in the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 26,025 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 72.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 57.8% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRP opened at $42.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.73. The stock has a market cap of $43.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.79. TC Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $39.11 and a 12 month high of $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 22.89%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.661 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.95%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank reduced their target price on TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TC Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.08.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

