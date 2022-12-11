JCIC Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,295 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

JCIC Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,689 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up 2.5% of JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $563,524,000. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $542,084,000. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth about $450,346,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,211,731,000 after buying an additional 1,361,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 25,355.1% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 695,942 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 693,208 shares during the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:HD opened at $320.48 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $417.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $300.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $295.29. The company has a market cap of $328.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.96.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.92 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 45.81%.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on HD. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Home Depot to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Home Depot to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $347.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Home Depot from $348.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

