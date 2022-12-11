Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) a €75.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($78.95) target price on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

EVD has been the subject of several other reports. Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($63.16) target price on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €80.00 ($84.21) target price on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Stock Up 1.3 %

EVD stock opened at €62.40 ($65.68) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €51.89 and a 200 day moving average of €52.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion and a PE ratio of 44.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.39. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €40.32 ($42.44) and a 52 week high of €70.20 ($73.89).

About CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market in Germany, Italy, the United States, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, the Netherlands, Spain, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

