Jefferies Financial Group Trims Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Target Price to $60.00

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.58 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.09 EPS.

OLLI has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $40.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, November 12th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $59.60.

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI opened at $51.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $37.67 and a fifty-two week high of $72.27.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 334.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 60.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 321,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,916,000 after buying an additional 121,871 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 138,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,950,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

