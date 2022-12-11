Jefferies Financial Group Trims Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Target Price to $60.00

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.58 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.09 EPS.
OLLI has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $40.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, November 12th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $59.60.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ OLLI opened at $51.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $37.67 and a fifty-two week high of $72.27.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ollie’s Bargain Outlet
About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (OLLI)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/05 – 12/09
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
- Discount Retailers Could Make Good Bargain Stocks
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.