Joystick Price Tops $0.56 on Major Exchanges (JOY)

Joystick (JOY) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 11th. One Joystick token can currently be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00003294 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Joystick has a market capitalization of $112.82 million and approximately $112,472.09 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Joystick has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00012455 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005840 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00036429 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00046810 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005808 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00020997 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.05 or 0.00239692 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003688 BTC.

About Joystick

Joystick (CRYPTO:JOY) is a token. It launched on October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official website for Joystick is joystickgaming.io. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Joystick

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.54093652 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joystick should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Joystick using one of the exchanges listed above.

