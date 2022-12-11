JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €3.30 Price Target for Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.30 ($3.47) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on O2D. Barclays set a €2.80 ($2.95) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($3.68) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group set a €2.40 ($2.53) price target on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.00 ($2.11) price target on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €2.60 ($2.74) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Telefónica Deutschland Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of ETR:O2D opened at €2.27 ($2.39) on Wednesday. Telefónica Deutschland has a 52-week low of €2.01 ($2.11) and a 52-week high of €3.03 ($3.18). The business has a fifty day moving average of €2.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of €2.51. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.57.

Telefónica Deutschland Company Profile

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

