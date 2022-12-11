JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give AXA (EPA:CS) a €32.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.00 ($33.68) target price on AXA (EPA:CS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €31.00 ($32.63) price target on shares of AXA in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays set a €32.50 ($34.21) price target on AXA in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group set a €32.90 ($34.63) price objective on AXA in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €32.20 ($33.89) price target on shares of AXA in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($33.68) target price on shares of AXA in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

AXA Price Performance

Shares of EPA:CS opened at €27.35 ($28.79) on Thursday. AXA has a 12-month low of €22.13 ($23.29) and a 12-month high of €27.69 ($29.15). The business has a 50 day moving average of €25.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of €23.93.

AXA Company Profile

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings segments. It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

