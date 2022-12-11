JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Price Target to €58.00

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €64.00 ($67.37) to €58.00 ($61.05) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on KBCSY. Barclays raised their price target on KBC Group from €59.90 ($63.05) to €61.00 ($64.21) and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on KBC Group from €69.00 ($72.63) to €70.00 ($73.68) in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on KBC Group from €67.00 ($70.53) to €68.00 ($71.58) in a report on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.83.

OTCMKTS:KBCSY opened at $29.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.49. The stock has a market cap of $24.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.22. KBC Group has a 52 week low of $22.72 and a 52 week high of $48.17.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.3034 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 12.14%. KBC Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.99%.

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

