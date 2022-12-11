JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Price Target to €9.80

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €9.30 ($9.79) to €9.80 ($10.32) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Commerzbank from €8.00 ($8.42) to €9.00 ($9.47) in a report on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Commerzbank from €11.00 ($11.58) to €12.00 ($12.63) in a report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Commerzbank from €7.50 ($7.89) to €8.00 ($8.42) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Commerzbank from €7.00 ($7.37) to €9.50 ($10.00) in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Commerzbank has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $9.73.
Commerzbank Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of CRZBY stock opened at $8.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.50. Commerzbank has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $10.55.
About Commerzbank
Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Commerzbank (CRZBY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/05 – 12/09
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
- Discount Retailers Could Make Good Bargain Stocks
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.