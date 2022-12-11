JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Price Target to €9.80

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €9.30 ($9.79) to €9.80 ($10.32) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Commerzbank from €8.00 ($8.42) to €9.00 ($9.47) in a report on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Commerzbank from €11.00 ($11.58) to €12.00 ($12.63) in a report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Commerzbank from €7.50 ($7.89) to €8.00 ($8.42) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Commerzbank from €7.00 ($7.37) to €9.50 ($10.00) in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Commerzbank has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $9.73.

Commerzbank Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of CRZBY stock opened at $8.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.50. Commerzbank has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $10.55.

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank ( OTCMKTS:CRZBY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Commerzbank will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

