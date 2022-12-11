JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) a $64.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $66.90.

KO opened at $63.14 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $273.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.59. Coca-Cola has a 52 week low of $54.01 and a 52 week high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.75% and a net margin of 23.44%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.86%.

In other news, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $2,560,258.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,146 shares in the company, valued at $2,443,285.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $2,560,258.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,146 shares in the company, valued at $2,443,285.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Herbert A. Allen III acquired 33,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,961,069.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at $31,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

