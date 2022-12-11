JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Price Target to $395.00

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $410.00 to $395.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MLM. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $386.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $407.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $420.00 to $409.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $398.67.

Shares of MLM opened at $356.94 on Thursday. Martin Marietta Materials has a twelve month low of $284.99 and a twelve month high of $446.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $340.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $335.77.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.74 by ($0.05). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.66%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 59.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,978,299 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $761,428,000 after acquiring an additional 739,005 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 8.9% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,816,405 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,468,896,000 after acquiring an additional 310,451 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 217.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 414,585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,060,000 after acquiring an additional 283,994 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 42.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 743,947 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,618,000 after acquiring an additional 222,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 18.4% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,007,676 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $314,617,000 after acquiring an additional 156,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

