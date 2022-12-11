Kadena Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $215.44 Million (KDA)

Kadena (KDA) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 11th. During the last week, Kadena has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. Kadena has a market cap of $215.44 million and $2.76 million worth of Kadena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kadena coin can currently be bought for $1.02 or 0.00005917 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kadena Profile

Kadena launched on August 22nd, 2019. Kadena’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 212,077,314 coins. Kadena’s official Twitter account is @kadena_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kadena is https://reddit.com/r/kadena/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kadena is kadena.io. Kadena’s official message board is medium.com/kadena-io.

Kadena Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KDA is a digital currency that is used to pay for compute on the Kadena public chain. Similar to ETH on Ethereum, KDA on Kadena is the manner by which miners are compensated for mining blocks on the network and is the transaction fee that users pay in order to have their transactions included in a block.The Kadena network is designed to unite public applications, private blockchains, and other interoperable chains in one place, driving traffic to the high-bandwidth computer at the heart of the Kadena public chain.Kadena’s smart contracts are written in Pact, an open-source, formally-verifiable, human-readable, and Turing-incomplete language. Pact is designed for ease of use and adoption by developers and non-technical professionals alike. Gas is paid to the network for the execution of Pact smart contracts on the Kadena blockchain.The max supply is fixed at 1 billion tokens to be mined over 120 years.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kadena directly using U.S. dollars.

