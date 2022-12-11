Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Purchased by Findlay Park Partners LLP

Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,160,437 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265,572 shares during the quarter. Keysight Technologies makes up approximately 1.5% of Findlay Park Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Findlay Park Partners LLP owned approximately 0.64% of Keysight Technologies worth $159,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 340 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

In other news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.71, for a total value of $614,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 94,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,619,003.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.71, for a total value of $614,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 94,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,619,003.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John C. Skinner sold 3,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.06, for a total transaction of $638,217.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,993,900.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,244 shares of company stock valued at $4,324,420. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $180.72 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.93 and a 12-month high of $209.08. The company has a market capitalization of $32.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $169.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.52.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KEYS has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $169.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.58.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

