Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Stake Raised by Physicians Financial Services Inc.

Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 74.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

KMB opened at $136.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $108.74 and a 12-month high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.11). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.21% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com raised Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Bank of America began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.62.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

