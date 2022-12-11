KlayUniverse Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2,362.11 (KUT)

KlayUniverse (KUT) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 10th. One KlayUniverse token can currently be bought for $0.0789 or 0.00000460 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, KlayUniverse has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. KlayUniverse has a market cap of $4.34 million and approximately $2,362.11 worth of KlayUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get KlayUniverse alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $948.72 or 0.05533891 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $86.43 or 0.00504278 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,166.44 or 0.30142182 BTC.

KlayUniverse Profile

KlayUniverse’s launch date was June 17th, 2022. KlayUniverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,000,000 tokens. KlayUniverse’s official Twitter account is @klayuniverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KlayUniverse is klayuniverse.com.

KlayUniverse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KlayUniverse (KUT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. KlayUniverse has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KlayUniverse is 0.08952378 USD and is up 45.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $2,461.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://klayuniverse.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KlayUniverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KlayUniverse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KlayUniverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KlayUniverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KlayUniverse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.