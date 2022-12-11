Komodo Trading 3.8% Higher This Week (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 11th. Komodo has a total market cap of $29.74 million and approximately $771,820.19 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Komodo has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00001282 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.47 or 0.00264852 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00087048 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00059687 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002902 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 135,149,508 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.