Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

KOP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Koppers in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Koppers in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Koppers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KOP opened at $30.77 on Wednesday. Koppers has a 52-week low of $20.11 and a 52-week high of $33.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $643.09 million, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Koppers Dividend Announcement

Koppers ( NYSE:KOP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. Koppers had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $536.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Koppers will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Koppers’s payout ratio is 5.99%.

Institutional Trading of Koppers

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KOP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Koppers by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 217,221 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,514,000 after buying an additional 5,456 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Koppers in the 3rd quarter worth $175,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of Koppers by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 12,642 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 5,511 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Koppers by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Koppers by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 45,753 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 21,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

