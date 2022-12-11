Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.88-$1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.32. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Korn Ferry also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.88-1.00 EPS.

KFY stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 383,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,861. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Korn Ferry has a fifty-two week low of $46.47 and a fifty-two week high of $78.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.06.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $695.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.04 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The firm's revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 9.88%.

A number of analysts have commented on KFY shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $74.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. William Blair downgraded shares of Korn Ferry from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $64.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $64.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Korn Ferry by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Korn Ferry by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Korn Ferry by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 10,248 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Korn Ferry by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,816,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Korn Ferry by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,381,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $544,312,000 after buying an additional 28,155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

