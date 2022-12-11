Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.88-1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.32. Korn Ferry also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $0.88-$1.00 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KFY. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Korn Ferry from $74.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Korn Ferry from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Korn Ferry from $64.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday. William Blair downgraded Korn Ferry from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Korn Ferry from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Korn Ferry has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $64.00.

NYSE:KFY traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $51.01. The stock had a trading volume of 383,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,861. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.95 and a 200 day moving average of $57.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.47. Korn Ferry has a 12-month low of $46.47 and a 12-month high of $78.49.

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $695.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.04 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 9.88%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 55.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 22.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 68.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 14.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in Korn Ferry in the second quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

