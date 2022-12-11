Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Dec 11th, 2022

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFYGet Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.88-1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.32. Korn Ferry also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $0.88-$1.00 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KFY. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Korn Ferry from $74.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Korn Ferry from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Korn Ferry from $64.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday. William Blair downgraded Korn Ferry from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Korn Ferry from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Korn Ferry has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Korn Ferry Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE:KFY traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $51.01. The stock had a trading volume of 383,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,861. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.95 and a 200 day moving average of $57.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.47. Korn Ferry has a 12-month low of $46.47 and a 12-month high of $78.49.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFYGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $695.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.04 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Korn Ferry Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 9.88%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Korn Ferry

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 55.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 22.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 68.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 14.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in Korn Ferry in the second quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

About Korn Ferry

(Get Rating)

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.